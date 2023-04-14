Watch Indie Folk-Rock act Fruit Bats’ utopian direction for ‘Sick of This Feeling’

About an hour ago, Fruit Bats—an Indie Folk-Rock band formed in the late nineties with over 1.5 million listeners, released the official video for ‘Sick of This Feeling’. Set in one of the most serene locations, the airheaded lead singer and his distressed psychotherapist end up in a fantastical forest spawned from the painting on the wall in the doctor’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT




The doctor “meets” his patient there. Soon after, he changes clothes somehow and trades his suit for a matching blue windbreaker suit. Next, the twosome play instruments, bond, and enjoy a beer.

Watch the comedic visual below, directed by Brother Willis. You’d get a kick out of their dance scene and an unexpected ending you’d want an explanation for. The well-made track is out now on Merge Records.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

