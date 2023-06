After attempting to scale one of the world’s tallest buildings, local authorities detained a British man as he climbed the South Korean skyscraper. The twenty-four-year-old man made it halfway up the building when bringing his mission to an end. Upon entering a maintenance cradle and entering the building, the “French Spiderman”—real name Alain Robert—was taken into custody for questioning.

The Lotte World Tower in Seoul is 123 stories high.