Freddie Gibbs, Madlib announce ‘Piñata’ 10-year anniversary tour: Teñata

Who wouldn’t love gritty storytelling over masterfully-produced soulful beats?

Freddie Gibbs and the legendary Madlib, one of Hip-Hop’s beloved collaborators, announced an upcoming tour (three dates) to celebrate the anniversary of their joint album, ‘Piñata’. The seventeen track effort released in 2014 features some of our favourite artists like Danny Brown (‘High’), Raekwon (‘Bomb’), Earl Sweatshirt (‘Robes’), Scarface (‘Broken’) and more.

According to the press release, the gents will go to Boston, New York City, and Chicago with El Michels Affair, who also performed with them on their NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The tickets go on sale this Friday.

