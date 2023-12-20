Frank Sinatra’s 1857 version of ‘Jingle Bells’ enters Billboard Hot 100 top 20 charts

World-famous Francis Albert Sinatra, an American musician famous for his iconic hits ‘Strangers In The Night’, and ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’, re-enters Billboard Hot 100 Top 20 with his 1857 version of the well-known Christmas carol ‘Jingle Bells’, this week.
Ever since its release in 1857, the song grossed 16.9 million official U.S. streams (up 19%) and 15.3 million in all-format radio making Sinatra one of the top-selling artists of his time.
