Yesterday, Lagos-born superstar Fireboy DML thrilled his fans with an upbeat club track and some acting alongside his girlfriend, a curly-haired Italiano lady, in his video for ‘Someone’. As the couple explore tour life together, the direction shows the struggles of being the entertainer and being his lover. His girl storms off—in the middle of rehearsal—leaving the artist behind. Soon after, Fireboy follows her to rectify the situation.

Watch the well-made music video for ‘Someone’ above. It is Fireboy DML’s first solo single of the year. Last year, his global hit record ‘Peru’, named after his fellow Nigerian artist Peruzzi, topped the charts in twenty-two countries.