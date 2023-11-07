in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Nigerian global popstar Fireboy DML debuts new hair in official video for ‘Oh My’: Watch

As the creative musician debuts a new hair colour that reminds me of his fellow Nigerian hitmaker CKay, Fireboy DML presented the official video for his new track ‘Oh My’. With his life partner by his side from the laundromat to dinner on the rooftop, the ‘Peru’ singer details the reality of his competitive career (“they wanna take my place”) and the love he has for her and how she makes him feel. Check out the Jyde Ajala direction to see how it ends. Do they return to the ages they were before they took the pill? Or do they remain their younger selves?

Fireboy DMLOH MY!

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

