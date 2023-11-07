Nigerian global popstar Fireboy DML debuts new hair in official video for ‘Oh My’: Watch

As the creative musician debuts a new hair colour that reminds me of his fellow Nigerian hitmaker CKay, Fireboy DML presented the official video for his new track ‘Oh My’. With his life partner by his side from the laundromat to dinner on the rooftop, the ‘Peru’ singer details the reality of his competitive career (“they wanna take my place”) and the love he has for her and how she makes him feel. Check out the Jyde Ajala direction to see how it ends. Do they return to the ages they were before they took the pill? Or do they remain their younger selves?

