Inside Fabolous’ star-studded birthday celebration at Sei Less in New York City (See photos)

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist; Shareif Ziyadat

Over the weekend in New York City, GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Fabolous celebrated his fourty-sixth birthday at Sei Less. At the intimate private dinner, close friends and family, toasted D’USSE specialty cocktails and enjoyed birthday cake. Shortly after, the hot spot restaurant opened as VIP guests, including Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Jim Jones, Meek Mill, Dave East, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Benny the Butcher, Maino, Rowdy Rebel, and Big Fendi, attended to show the gifted Brooklyn-native rapper love and support. In conclusion, look at some highlights from the event, photographed by Shareif Ziyadat.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

