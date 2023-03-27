Eva Longoria and Kellogg’s combat childhood hunger

We all know breakfast is an all-important meal for families because it gives kids the fuel they need to succeed. Yet, currently, 1 in 8 children in the United States is living with hunger. That’s 9 million kids facing food insecurity, and for their families, it can feel daunting trying to get a satisfying breakfast on the table. That’s why Kellogg—long dedicated to helping families flourish and thrive—is joining forces with award-winning actress, director, advocate, and mom Eva Longoria to help bring breakfast to kids nationwide.

Together, for a limited time, Kellogg and Longoria are offering Eva’s Breakfast for All Bundle. The bundle features a selection of Kellogg’s breakfast favourites, including: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Kellogg’s® Froot Loops, Kellogg’s® Frosted Mini-Wheats, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain® and Eggo®i. Plus, each bundle comes with a commemorative item signed by Longoria and enclosed in a protective display case. For every bundle purchased, Kellogg will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry (up to $100,000ii).

“As a parent, it’s hard to imagine that millions of children in the US aren’t getting enough food to eat. Parents have enough to worry about—finding your child’s next meal shouldn’t be one of them”, said Longoria. “Working with Kellogg’s and No Kid Hungry to make a difference on this issue has been so rewarding and I hope that our collective effort relieves some of the burden on families across the country.”

Parents and fans had the chance to purchase Eva’s Breakfast for All Bundle on KelloggsBreakfastBundle.com for $25, including shipping, starting with a limited quantity for sale, on March 22, at 8 AM EST. The remaining bundles will be available beginning Monday, April 10 at 8 AM EST, whilst supplies last.

“We are committed to helping combat childhood hunger through our long-standing partnership with No Kid Hungry, and to date have reached 1.8 million kids and helped serve 194 million mealsiii”, said Zion Doran, Kellogg’s Senior Director Integrated Promotions & Partnerships. “We are excited to partner with Eva Longoria to help continue our mission and give parents and fans across the country the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry with their family’s favorite breakfast items. Together, we can help bring breakfast to all kids.”

Want more ways to help? Now through May 9, be on the lookout for specially marked boxes of Breakfast for All Kellogg’s breakfast items in grocery aisles nationwide. For every Breakfast for All item purchased and receipt uploaded, Kellogg will give you a $5 breakfast item coupon for your family, and Kellogg will give $5 to No Kid Hungry.