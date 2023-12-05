in Culture, Music, News

New Zealand native Estella Dawn out with new medley ‘Ain’t Like Me’: Listen

Estella Dawn delivers a sweet spin on her acoustic love song, “Ain’t Like Me.” Avoiding the cliches often used on gushing ballads, Estella takes a fresh approach to admitting her love for someone else while also acknowledging her self-love.

Estella Dawn

Born and raised in New Zealand but residing in the US, the singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist brings a depth of talent and ability to the new pop scene. Wholly encapsulating the art of a life devoted to music, the working creative writes, records, and produces every one of her releases.

Ain't Like MeEstella Dawn

Written by Manny King John

