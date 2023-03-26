Watch Esparo and DJ Bandz’s official video for ‘No Motion’

The music video is over one million views and counting.

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

Yesterday, Esparo and DJ Bandz released a new track called ‘No Motion’ detailing where he stands with loyalty and respect. From feeling ignored by the people around him when he needed help the most and receiving hatred from has-beens, the New York City artist has seemingly endured a lot, climbing the ladder of success. Last year, OTF released Esparo’s song ‘Please Breathe’ featuring Lil Durk and Booka600 on the ‘Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2’ project.

Watch the visual below to see them riding around in a Lamborghini.

ADVERTISEMENT




Two weeks ago, Esparo released his song ‘Out of Order’ featuring OTF’s Doodie Lo—amassing over 200,000 views.

ADVERTISEMENT




Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Hennessy Fellows and Thurgood Marshall College Fund select 10 HBCU students