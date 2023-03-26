Watch Esparo and DJ Bandz’s official video for ‘No Motion’

Yesterday, Esparo and DJ Bandz released a new track called ‘No Motion’ detailing where he stands with loyalty and respect. From feeling ignored by the people around him when he needed help the most and receiving hatred from has-beens, the New York City artist has seemingly endured a lot, climbing the ladder of success. Last year, OTF released Esparo’s song ‘Please Breathe’ featuring Lil Durk and Booka600 on the ‘Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2’ project.
Watch the visual below to see them riding around in a Lamborghini.
Two weeks ago, Esparo released his song ‘Out of Order’ featuring OTF’s Doodie Lo—amassing over 200,000 views.