Watch Esparo and DJ Bandz’s official video for ‘No Motion’

Yesterday, Esparo and DJ Bandz released a new track called ‘No Motion’ detailing where he stands with loyalty and respect. From feeling ignored by the people around him when he needed help the most and receiving hatred from has-beens, the New York City artist has seemingly endured a lot, climbing the ladder of success. Last year, OTF released Esparo’s song ‘Please Breathe’ featuring Lil Durk and Booka600 on the ‘Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros 2’ project.

Watch the visual below to see them riding around in a Lamborghini.

ADVERTISEMENT







Two weeks ago, Esparo released his song ‘Out of Order’ featuring OTF’s Doodie Lo—amassing over 200,000 views.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Facebook

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket

