Elon Musk moves to delete inactive accounts on Twitter

As we know, Twitter policy requires users to use the platform every 30 days to retain their handles but a new announcement was made by the CEO stating that the social platform would begin to purge accounts plagued with inactivity.

We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023

The company is considering auctioning them off to increase revenue as some accounts may include coveted names newer users would be interested in.

This begs the question; What would happen to the social Twitter profiles of deceased legendary artists, athletes, and public figures should Elon go ahead with this move?

Do you think this is a good idea?

Comment your thoughts below.