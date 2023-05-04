Ed Sheeran wins copyright lawsuit against the family of Townsend

A court ruling was made today affirming that Ed Sheeran was found not guilty of stealing sonic materials from the famous 1973 soul classic Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’.

The singer was recently hit with the alleged charges by heirs of Gaye’s co-writer, arguing that Sheeran, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Publishing owed them money for copyright infringement.

Ed Sheeran had previously stated that he would give up his music career if found guilty at the trial in New York but I guess that won’t be the case any longer as he has been acquitted by the court.