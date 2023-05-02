The ongoing copyright infringement case claims that Ed Sheeran stole sonic material for a hit song from Marvin Gaye’s classic ‘Let’s Get It On’

The Grammy award-winning singer is being sued by the family of songwriter Ed Townsend, who co-created the 1973 soul classic ‘Let’s Get It On’ with Marvin Gaye.

“I find it insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it,” he said.

Sheeran also stated during a court proceeding that if he loses this case, he is done with music.