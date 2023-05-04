Duetti: The new home for indie artists

Photo: Duetti

    Former TIDAL, and Apple Music executives Lior Tibon and Christopher Nolte just concluded a $32 million funding round for music start-up Duetti from investors including Viola Ventures and Viola Credit, Roc Nation, Untitled, and Presight Capital.

    Duetti seeks to provide funding in exchange for artist catalogs, individual tracks, or parts of tracks.

    Photo: Instagram

    With the funding, Duetti aims to scale the business “to match the growing demand” for its services, by expanding the team, partnering with new artists, “and implementing new financial optimization opportunities for acquired tracks and catalogs”.

    Written by Manny King John

