Drake puts his $88 million mansion up for sale

In 2022 Drake sold his popular “YOLO Estate” in Hidden Hills for $12 million.

This year he has put up his valued property for sale starting at a whopping $88 million.

The Canadian-born rapper bought the property in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles in March 2022 for $75 million.

Highlights include a double-height foyer with a grand staircase, a living room with two hulking fireplaces, a kitchen with dual islands, and an upstairs master retreat with a private view balcony and a salon-style bathroom bigger than some houses. Naturally, there’s a staff wing and a separate guesthouse.