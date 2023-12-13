in Business, Culture, News, Trending

Doritos and Empirical announce its first-ever “nacho cheese spirit”

Photo: TODAY

Photo: TODAY

According to multiple reports, Doritos has unveiled its new cheese-flavoured liquor through its partnership with Empirical. On December 12, the popular snack shared in a joint press release that it is called “nacho cheese spirit”, which was made by using real Doritos chips and “extracting their essence through vacuum distillation”.

According to this American online news publication, the “bottles of the unique drink will be available next month for a suggested retail price of $65. The spirit has 42% ABV and will be for sale in select New York and California markets.”

ADVERTISEMENT




The curious bunch of people, who want to taste the recently developed drink, preorders started today (December 13) via this link.

DoritosEmpirical

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Mia Khalifa teams up with Aries again for 2024 calendar shoot: See photos

Song of the Day: ‘Where Do We Go?’ by GIFTYY