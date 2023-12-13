Doritos and Empirical announce its first-ever “nacho cheese spirit”

According to multiple reports, Doritos has unveiled its new cheese-flavoured liquor through its partnership with Empirical. On December 12, the popular snack shared in a joint press release that it is called “nacho cheese spirit”, which was made by using real Doritos chips and “extracting their essence through vacuum distillation”.

According to this American online news publication, the “bottles of the unique drink will be available next month for a suggested retail price of $65. The spirit has 42% ABV and will be for sale in select New York and California markets.”

The curious bunch of people, who want to taste the recently developed drink, preorders started today (December 13) via this link.

