Last week, Atlanta-based rapper Doe Boy released a track by the legendary Tay Keith to list the things he can get if he wants it, keeping your hands to yourself (“my ice on, you ain’t gonna touch it”), and let us know his budget is unlimited (“rich like a baller”). Before the Cleveland-native artist ends the song, he makes it a point to state he is single, but it wouldn’t stop him from tricking on someone else’s—dangerous. Stream the audacious record below to hear more about what he isn’t.

