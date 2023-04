It was announced a day ago, Ghanaian-American DJ Ethan Tomas will make his SiriusXM debut on Pitbull’s Globalization station. On Sunday’s show (April 9), the New York City-based selector will delight us with his hour-long mix featuring Afrobeats, Amapiano, R&B, Dance, and more.

SiriusXM is America’s largest audio entertainment company boasting over 34 million paid subscribers as of July 12, 2022. Save the date and turn your dial to Channel 13 to hear the show live.