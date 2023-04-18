Watch How Many Times visuals from DJ Big N

Mavin Records DJ Big N recruits label mate Ayra Starr and global superstar Oxlade to release his debut single in 2023.

Nonso Temisan Ajufo, sonically known as DJ Big N is one of Nigeria’s best and most influential disc jockeys. With his imprint on Afrobeats dating over a decade old, DJ Big N is one of the scene’s most respected and decorated acts.

DJ Big N who joined Mavin Records as their official DJ in 2014 has gone forward to become a notable figure in the industry and has worked with several top artists, including Tiwa Savage, Rema, Don Jazzy, and more.

‘How Many Times’ is a serenade that highlights the ups and downs of a romantic relationship. The Andrevibez-produced track features melodious instruments with top-tier vocals from Oxlade and Ayra Starr. The video stars both artists as they spill their emotions, affirming their lovers about their position in the relationship.

Watch the Perliks-directed video on YouTube: