DirecTV to can right-wing channel after contract expires, reports say

    One American News: Nice name, but its message conflicts and supports divisiveness in the nation.

    On Monday (January 16), in an Associated Press report, DirecTV plans to call it quits with a “Trump-friendly” station called One America News. In a statement from the DirecTV spokesman, the company shared that it “informed Herring Networks…following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires.”

    According to an article on Bloomberg News, the contract ends in early April.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

