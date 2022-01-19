DirecTV to can right-wing channel after contract expires, reports say

One American News: Nice name, but its message conflicts and supports divisiveness in the nation.

On Monday (January 16), in an Associated Press report, DirecTV plans to call it quits with a “Trump-friendly” station called One America News. In a statement from the DirecTV spokesman, the company shared that it “informed Herring Networks…following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires.”

According to an article on Bloomberg News, the contract ends in early April.

