Detroit’s Movement Festival returns after two years of cancellations

Over the years before the pandemic, Memorial Day Weekend in Detroit, Michigan, was always a vibe. The festival didn’t happen for two years straight. In an email from Paxhau today, we’ve learned that the three-day festival is back, and tickets go on sale on February 2, 2022. If you plan to be in Detroit this Memorial Day Weekend and you’re into Electronic Dance Music, tickets will become available for purchase at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST. As the world seems to embrace Afrobeats and Amapiano at large, I am looking forward to either seeing African acts on the festival lineup or hearing the music blaring from the speakers at Hart Plaza.

I’m glad to see Movement is back since 2019!

