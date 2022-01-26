Detroit’s Movement Festival returns after two years of cancellations

Both cancellations were due to the global pandemic/health crisis.

    Photo: Courtesy of Paxahau

    Over the years before the pandemic, Memorial Day Weekend in Detroit, Michigan, was always a vibe. The festival didn’t happen for two years straight. In an email from Paxhau today, we’ve learned that the three-day festival is back, and tickets go on sale on February 2, 2022. If you plan to be in Detroit this Memorial Day Weekend and you’re into Electronic Dance Music, tickets will become available for purchase at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST. As the world seems to embrace Afrobeats and Amapiano at large, I am looking forward to either seeing African acts on the festival lineup or hearing the music blaring from the speakers at Hart Plaza.

    I’m glad to see Movement is back since 2019!

    Written by Richardine Bartee

    Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.