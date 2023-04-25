Desiigner—Brooklyn rapper known for hit song ‘Panda’—charged with alleged indecent exposure

According to multiple reports, Brooklyn rapper Desiigner, once linked to Kanye West and often unfairly compared to Future, has been charged for indecently exposing himself to a flight attendant on a flight from Tokyo, Japan—allegedly.

Sidney Royel Selby III, 25, was in a first-class seat and allegedly masturbated until taken to the back of the aircraft, as his two friends supervised him.

As published on TMZ’s website, “The FBI affidavit says a jar of Vaseline dropped into the aisle as he was getting up to switch seats. After landing in Minneapolis, authorities say they spoke with Desiigner who told them it all happened because he “didn’t really get much … cootie” while in Japan, and was “brick hard” when he got on the plane.”

What allegedly happened to that woman on that flight is unfortunate; as an independent publication led by a woman who still covers Desiigner’s music releases (and he’s not as popular as he used to be), we sincerely hope Desiigner gets the mental help he needs.

Here’s Desiigner’s last video post from his Instagram profile. He performs at a nightclub in Tokyo.

