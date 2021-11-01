Tennessee Titans searching for replacement RB. Derrick Henry suffers a potential season-ending foot injury.

The Titans beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 34-31, but the Titans did not walk out of Lucas Oil Stadium feeling like a winner. A nightmare scenario of All-Pro running back Derrick Herny missing the rest of the season may be the Titans reality. Henry is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the damage; sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Henry is the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards, and he has 353 more yards than any other player in the league. He also has a league-high 10 rushing touchdowns. On Sunday, Henry appeared to receive medical attention on his right foot midway through the first quarter but promptly returned to the field.

At a 6-2 record and sitting at the top of the AFC, the Titans have to be responsible enough not to let this season die. The Titans are expected to work out the league’s fifth all-time leading rusher, Adrian Peterson, at age 36. The Titans also have running backs Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the roster.

Derrick Herny accounts for 36% of their offensive, which is the most for any single player in the NFL. Losing Henry is similar to losing your starting QB in terms of value. With how much the Titans has leaned on “The King” to lead them to the promised lead over the years, this will be the toughest task the Titans has faced in the past 3 years.

