Denzel Washington to talk about Hollywood, faith and life at TD Jake’s upcoming summit

Denzel Washington’s career is unrivaled—both on and off the screen, his passion for impacting the world shines through, said Jakes. Denzel’s wisdom, business prowess, and ability to mentor and mobilize has indelibly influenced the world, and I am honored to welcome him to the International Leadership Summit.

If you haven’t heard, Denzel Washington has plans to discuss Hollywood, faith and life in the spotlight at TD Jakes’ International Leadership Summit (all things that I am interested in). Someone as accomplished as Mr Washington, spanning decades and eras of fame and celebrity status, I look forward to the gems he will leave with us.

It is my first time hearing about the event. Still, the two-time Oscar winner and 2022 nominee will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, to inspire aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs, leaders and a group of people referred to as “influential change agents” in the press release.

Jakes has spent the last forty-five years serving and inspiring people globally. In addition to his role as Bishop of The Potter’s House, Jakes is a philanthropist, an educator, a real estate developer and a respected leader in the international business community. The annual International Leadership Summit will provide visionaries and leaders with the tools they need to become “master builders” who can construct a solid foundation and revolutionize the way they lead in an ever-changing world. Guests from 19 countries have registered to attend the summit, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Kenya, South Africa and Switzerland.

Other speakers at this year’s conference include Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, business tycoon Janice Bryant Howroyd, author and political commentator Van Jones, pastor Joel Osteen, and other key figures in business, entertainment, nonprofit and faith arenas.

