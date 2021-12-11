Former Denver Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas potentially passed away from seizures, according to family

On Thursday, Police found former Denver star receiver Demaryius Thomas dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia. LaTonya Bonseigneur, a first cousin who grew up with Thomas, told the associated press the family believes he passed away due to seizures. “Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the Roswell police department, told reporters early Friday.

Demaryius Thomas was a first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft to the Denver Broncos, going on to be a 4x Pro Bowler and helping Peyton Manning win his final Championship in Superbowl 50. Six months ago, Demaryius announced his retirement at age 33. He would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

Family, former teammates and the rest of the sports world paid tribute and mourned the news of Demaryus’s passing. The Denver Broncos posted on Twitter, speaking towards “Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

