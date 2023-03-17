Watch South African artists Dee Koala and Maglera Doe Boy in visual for ‘Gwan’

A day ago, South African artist Dee Koala released the visual for her song with Maglera Doe Boy called ‘Gwan’. Opening the video, the IsiXhosa-speaking artist raps from what appears to be a storefront where fresh produce is as an abduction occurs by the hands of her allies. In the next scene, as the bilingual rapper sits on a bike to perform his verse, the ‘Memoirs’ songwriter talks about thugging, manouevering downtown and the movement that comes with the fast life. At the end of the video, the rappers enter a graffiti-clad room where the kidnapped person sits and seemingly waits for his demise. There’s no telling what will happen next. Check out the video directed by Dee Koala and Fergus David Hannah now to see how it ends.

