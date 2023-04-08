Afrobeats superstar Davido launches first sportstyle collaboration with PUMA (See photos)

Nigerian-American musician Davido launched his first apparel collection through his global partnership with PUMA yesterday. It draws inspiration from a quote he likes to live by: “We rise by lifting others.”

The official website shares the following statement:

"The collection are a beautiful mix of Nigerian culture and current trends, and it consists of a tracksuit, t-shirts, shorts, and hats, featuring the vibrant green and white colors of the country's flag. Each piece has been carefully designed by Davido to ensure comfort and style. The tracksuit along with the t-shirts, shorts, and hats can be worn on various occasions.





When working on the collection, Davido said he felt inspired by the philanthropic work of his father which had a strong influence on his own philosophy in life: “’We rise by lifting others’ is a quote I always loved,” said Davido. “It means that as I grow, I want other people to grow with me.” Each piece of the collection emblazoned with the same motto. By choosing these clothes, Davido’s fans and the wider audience are not only wearing modern shapes but also spreading a message of encouragement to those around them.” Davido is one of Africa’s most successful music artists with more than 20 million followers on social media and four successful albums to his name. Through his music, Davido continues to transcend the concept of time, trends, and fashion as a certified hitmaker. His new album ‘Timeless’ will reminisce and super serve core engaged fans while strategically connecting with new audiences who are familiar with Davido’s pioneering roots and achievements. The collection will be available in stores and on puma.com starting April 7.”

See the pieces in the pictures below and visit this link for more images.