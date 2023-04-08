Daniel Caesar reflects on new album ’Never Enough’, internet controversy, and collaborating with Raphael Saadiq

Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music

“I wanna make music that leads people somewhere. Truly inspiring music.” – Daniel Caesar

Photo: Courtesy of Apple Music

ADVERTISEMENT




Daniel Caesar joins Apple Music R&B Now host Nadeska Alexis for an honest interview from his home in New York City ahead of the long-awaited third studio album, ‘Never Enough’. Through the last couple of years, he’s learned so much about himself and the world, and now he’s putting it in this music. Daniel and Nadeska have a deep conversation on Caesar’s progression as an artist and human, his creative process, making music in Paris during Fashion Week, and diving into what 2014 Daniel was like. Caesar reflects on negative comments he has made in the past and apologises for what he said. Topics also center on pre-fame, struggles with the “desire to know things versus [the] desire to be liked”, and more.

Written by GRUNGECAKE TEAM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rae Sremmurd release fourth studio album ‘Sremm 4 Life’: Listen