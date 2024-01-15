Watch Jamaican legend Damian Jr Gong Marley’s official visualiser for ‘My Sweet Lord’

Four days ago, Damian Jr Gong Marley released the official visualiser for his track ‘My Sweet Lord’. Exploring the rich culture and the history of Guinea-Bissau, an African country situated in West Africa, the well-respected recording artist visited to pay his respects (as mentioned in the picture) and sing about wanting to see and spend time with his sweet love with the help of George Harrison’s lyrics.

At the start of the video, there is text to help an audience who may not have any knowledge about what happened in 1603—particularly, the capturing of Africans, who, later escaped their Spanish enslavers and set up the first freetown in all of the Americas (San Palenque de Basilio) according to the video.

Watch the 4X GRAMMY winner’s official visualiser below as he celebrates the Afro-Colombian culture by showcasing the city and its citizens. It is “the first free town in all of the Americans”.

