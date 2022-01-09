Dak Prescott throws 5 TDs, breaking Tony Romo’s single-season touchdown record

Saturday night’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles proved to be just an exhibition for the two teams who both already clinched their playoff spots. The Eagles sat down all of their starters except for Jason Kelce (who lined up for the first snap), DeVonta Smith, and T.J. Edwards. Kelce suited up to keep his consecutive games played streak alive, and DeVonta surpassed DeSean Jackson for most receiving yards as a rookie for the Eagles, then exited in the second quarter.

The Cowboys played most of their starters like Dak and Ezekiel but so that they could reach their season stat milestones. Ezekiel Elliott finished with 18 carries for 87 yards to give him 1,000 rushing yards on the year, the fourth time in his career he surpassed that plateau.

Dak Prescott finished with 295 passing yards, throwing for five touchdowns and zero interceptions, playing into the fourth quarter in a 51-26 rout of the Eagles. Prescott made Cowboys history, surpassing Tony Romo for the most touchdown passes in a single season with 37. He entered Saturday’s game with 32 touchdowns, just four away from tying the record.

Romo threw 36 touchdowns in 2007, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record that season, ultimately losing in the Divisional Playoff round to the New York Giants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

