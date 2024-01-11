British rapping duo D-Block Europe releases new album ‘Rolling Stone’

The platinum-selling group is #294 in the world on Spotify.

D-Black Europe has released their third album ‘Rolling Stone’. For the album, delivered with auto-tune vocals, the rappers cover designer drug use and sale, the assumption that women love lies, a song that shares Rihanna’s Instagram username, and focusing on peace. Aside from earning over ten gold and platinum singles and over five billion streams, they have also scored thirty Top 40 singles and a #2 single with ‘Prada’ featuring Raye produced by Casso.

Stream the Lewisham duo’s fifteen track effort below, featuring fellow artists like Yxng Bane, Noizy, and Kodak Black.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket

