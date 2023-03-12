South African star Costa Titch dies onstage during live performance

As reports are now confirmed, South African star Costa Titch, 28, born Constantinos Tsobanoglou, has unfortunately passed away. The Mbombela-native star, known for his fun dance music blending Amapiano and Trap, fell onstage and later died at the Nasrec Expo Centre in South Africa. We are unclear if his death was sudden, but his family has confirmed his demise on his verified Instagram account to over 600,000 followers.

ADVERTISEMENT







Please, read the official statement starting with “Death has tragically knocked at our door” below.

Our heavy hearts and minds are with the global music community, the beloved late artist’s family and friends, and globally-recognised recording artist AKON, who recently signed the fast-rising Amapiano star to his record label: Konvict Kulture.

GRUNGECAKE believed Titch had what it took to cement his sound and style in the United States and everywhere else.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email

WhatsApp

Print

Reddit

Telegram

Skype

Pinterest

Pocket

