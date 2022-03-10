Indianapolis Colts send Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders

After just one year, the Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks. Though the trade cannot be finalized until March 16, Washington will pay the total $28 million due to Wentz for the 2022 season, including a $5 million roster bonus coming next week.

The pending deal involves a 2022 third-round pick and next year’s third-rounder that can convert to a second-rounder based on incentives. The trade also includes a swap of 2022 second-round draft picks. The Colts now hold the #42 overall pick, while the Commanders have pick #47.

Wentz showed glimpses of his 2017 MVP candidate self early this the season until ultimately regressing towards the end. The Colts went 9-8 during their one season with Wentz, who failed to complete 60% of his throws in Indianapolis’ last two games of the season. In Week 18, Wentz threw a horrific INT and struggled against the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars as the Colts missed the postseason.

Wentz is now paired with Ron Rivera and returns to the NFC East, where he will face his former team in the Eagles twice a season.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

