Colts badly botch opportunity to make playoffs

Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts were perfectly positioned to make the playoffs coming into Sunday’s game. All they had to do was beat the worst team in football. Instead, they got routed in a game they were favored to win by two touchdowns.

In an embarrassing fashion, the Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-11. Carson had a huge hand to play in the season-ending loss with a pair of second-half turnovers. Wentz finished the game throwing for 185 yards: one touchdown, an interception, 6 sacks, and a lost fumble.

The Colts season was officially over once the Steelers beat the Ravens in overtime 16-13. With another disappointing ending to a season for Carson Wentz, is the veteran QB still a quality starter in the NFL?

