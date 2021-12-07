College Football Playoffs are set

On Sunday, the College Football Playoffs selection committee announced number 1 Alabama, number 2 Michigan, number 3 Georgia and number 4 Cincinnati as its top four teams making the 2021-22 CFP playoffs. Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, and Michigan will face Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 31. The winners will play on January 10 in the national championship game in Indianapolis.

Alabama has made the playoffs more than any other team in College Football. Alabama has made it seven times in the College Football Playoffs eight years of existence; second to that would be the Clemson Tigers at six appearances. On Saturday, Alabama showed a dominating performance over the number 1 team at the time, the Georgia Bulldogs. In a 41-24 victory, the Crimson Tide Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another.

The Michigan Wolverines earns their first CFP invite. After demolishing Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game 42-3, the Wolverines jumped to the number 2 spot. They will have the daunting task of facing the best team in college football for most of the season in the Bulldogs.

This will be Georgia’s second CFP appearance under Kirby Smart, and though their perfect season came to an end, many have given the Georgia Bulldogs the best chance to win it all this year. They still were the best overall team of 2021.

Cincinnati comes in the playoffs as the only undefeated team at 13-0. The Bearcats are also the first team not in power five conferences to make a CFP appearance. Though they are heavy underdogs to Alabama, one can not count out their prolific offensive.

