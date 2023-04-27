Coi Leray shares new Neptunes-inspired track ‘Bops’: Listen

Today, multi-platinum artist Coi Leray released a brand new song called ‘Bops’. In the beginning, she raps how to dance to the single “Two-step and a slide when I walk through” and finds time to tell the haters about themselves. The popping jam is for young music lovers looking to enjoy themselves this Summer. The producer, Johnny Goldstein, had to have taken a page from Pharrell’s book as it reminds us of his classic Neptunes sound. It could be why she says, “Pull up in the spaceship/Call me Neptune” during the opening verse. Check out the nostalgic 2000s Hip-Hop track track below.

