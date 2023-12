Belgian urban artist, Coely Mbueno was born in 1994 to Congolese parents, and ever since she discovered she had a thing for music and musical instruments, she has gone on to open for Kanye West, De La Soul, and Kendrick Lamar, and performed at all major Belgian festivals, and international festivals like Glastonbury.

She returns with a brand new single ‘Alive’, accompanied by visuals which were directed by Beatville.

