Watch Coco Jones perform ‘Crazy For Me’ with dancers

American R&B singer Coco Jones released a performance video for her song ‘Crazy For Me’. Co-existing in a room filled with fellow brown-skinned dancers, a pair of what appears to be pearls worn on a neck on the wall hangs as attire on bodies moves together. The Tennesse-bred talent has a background in film and television (once starring in a Disney-owned sitcom called ‘Good Luck Charlie’, later taking on the role of Hilary Banks on ‘Bel-Air’, featured on Disney Channel’s ‘Let It Shine’ (2012) and Radio Disney’s ‘Next Big Thing’ from 2010 to 2011. The track performed is from her EP ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’. Check out the visual below.

