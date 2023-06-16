Watch Coco Jones perform ‘Crazy For Me’ with dancers

Photo: SoundCloud

Photo: SoundCloud

American R&B singer Coco Jones released a performance video for her song ‘Crazy For Me’. Co-existing in a room filled with fellow brown-skinned dancers, a pair of what appears to be pearls worn on a neck on the wall hangs as attire on bodies moves together. The Tennesse-bred talent has a background in film and television (once starring in a Disney-owned sitcom called ‘Good Luck Charlie’, later taking on the role of Hilary Banks on ‘Bel-Air’, featured on Disney Channel’s ‘Let It Shine’ (2012) and Radio Disney’s ‘Next Big Thing’ from 2010 to 2011. The track performed is from her EP ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’. Check out the visual below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

GRUNGECAKE’s Pick of the Week #3

Stream Jastin Martin and British-Nigerian artist Maleek Berry’s track ‘Replacement’