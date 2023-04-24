Houston artists Cliassy Fp and DJ Anarchy take to the Caribbean island for carnival: Watch ‘Let Me Know’

It’s the kind of record you could see Lil Uzi Vert rocking and swaying to.

Photo: Courtesy of the artists

Last week, Houston-based rapper Cliassy Fp of Trinidadian heritage released the official video for his new song with SiriusXM’s DJ Anarchy. Taking advantage of the festivities at home this February, Fp borrowed sights from the island country in the Caribbean. Setting his intentions in the catchy lyrics, Cliassy Fp clarifies that he came to the party to dance all night. Let’s not forget the jumping and the waving that would also ensue. As hundreds of carnival goers wave their respective flags and embrace their culture, the recording artist provides a unique soundtrack with ‘Let Me Know’.

Check out the colourful visual below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

