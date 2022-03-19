The Cleveland Browns won the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, signing him to a deal worth $230 million guaranteed

Nearly every team who didn’t have their franchise quarterback in place was in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, knowing that he has every intangible needed to lead your team to a Super Bowl. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns won the grand prize, acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans 2024 fifth-round pick in a trade for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, well as a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The Browns are set to give Watson a new five-year, $230 million contract, all guaranteed, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He would receive $184 million over the first four years of his new contract, which is a $48 million raise over what he was scheduled to make under his current contract. But if Watson is set to be suspended by the NFL for his allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, he would lose 1,035,000 in base salary in 2022.

The twenty-six-year quarterback expressed his excitement in an Instagram post, writing, “Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!”

Deshaun Watson's first IG post after trade to #Browns 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fx1QscBd5i — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 19, 2022

Watson’s trade to the Browns makes them the favorite in the AFC North in many NFL expects eyes. But with Watson’s arrival in Cleveland and Baker Mayfield’s goodbye message to Cleveland on Twitter, where will the former #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield end up next year?

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

