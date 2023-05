The African province of Gauteng recently announced the discovery of 19 new cases of Cholera on Sunday in Hammanskraal.

Cholera is a bacterial disease causing severe diarrhea and dehydration and is usually spread by contaminated food or water.

South Africa reported its first cholera death in February after the virus arrived in the province from Malawi.

The last outbreak in South Africa was in 2008/2009 when 12,000 cases were recorded following an outbreak in the neighboring country Zimbabwe.