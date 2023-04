Multiple reports say, Bob Lee, Cash App founder and former CTO of Square, died in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday night in the Rincon Hill neighbourhood at approximately 2:35 in the morning.

The reports say he didn’t die at the scene. He made it to the hospital “but succumbed to his injuries”, says TechCrunch.

He was forty-three. He leaves behind two children. Read the full report Read the full report via this link.