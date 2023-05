Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the beloved Los Angeles-based music festival and brainchild of Tyler, the Creator, announces its long-awaited return for 2023. Produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, Camp Flog Gnaw will return for its ninth instalment from November 11-12. A limited number of advance sale passes will be available starting Friday, June 2 at 12 PM PDT whilst supplies last at this link.

