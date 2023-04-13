Watch Chicago’s Calboy’s awe-inspiring visual for ‘Stargaze’

“No regrets about decisions we all made.”

Less than a week ago, Chicago-bred star Calboy released the awe-inspiring visual for his catchy tune ‘Stargaze’—which tells a grim story about the artist’s losses as death claimed the lives of his loved ones. In Jerry Morka-directed visual, the rapper-singer from the South Side of Chicago’s bed sits outside, atop a floral carpet next to red roses on the bed.

It is a trip to see his partner get arrested by a cop in the room as he sits by his side and calls him an informant because “he tells it all”. Watch the music below to see Calboy’s story about things he thought about accomplishing before leaving their previous circumstances.