Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye calls for public stoning of gay citizens

Condemning abominable practices

It’s no secret that Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye strongly opposes same-sex marriage. During a press conference, he suggested that people in gay relationships should be taken to stadiums and be stoned.

“If you want to attract a curse to the country, accept homosexuality. For me, I think that if we find these people in Burundi, they should be taken to stadiums and be stoned, and doing so would not be a crime,” he exclaimed. The leader continued, “If you want to choose Satan, now go and live in those tolerant Western countries, and I think those who strive to go there want to acquire those habits, they should remai there and never bring them to us.”

Since same-sex marriage is unlawful in the country, its citizens could spend up to two years in jail if caught or suspected of homosexuality.

