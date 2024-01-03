Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye calls for public stoning of gay citizens

If you are a homosexual, you “have no home in Burundi”, according to the East African country’s leader.

Condemning abominable practices

iMedias

It’s no secret that Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye strongly opposes same-sex marriage. During a press conference, he suggested that people in gay relationships should be taken to stadiums and be stoned.

“If you want to attract a curse to the country, accept homosexuality. For me, I think that if we find these people in Burundi, they should be taken to stadiums and be stoned, and doing so would not be a crime,” he exclaimed. The leader continued, “If you want to choose Satan, now go and live in those tolerant Western countries, and I think those who strive to go there want to acquire those habits, they should remai there and never bring them to us.”

Since same-sex marriage is unlawful in the country, its citizens could spend up to two years in jail if caught or suspected of homosexuality.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

