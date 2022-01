Four days after Antonio Brown strip shirtless, threw off his helmet, and dashed off the Jets field mid-game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers terminated Brown’s contract, effective immediately. Brown released text messages Thursday in which he called out Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and Brady’s trainer Alex Guerrero. The team decided those messages were the final nail in the coffin and released Brown on Thursday.

