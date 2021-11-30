Brian Kelly shock the college football world leaving Notre Dame, becoming the head coach of LSU

Brian Kelly in his 12th year at Notre Dame, became the most winningest coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. Including 21 victories from the 2012 and 2013 seasons that the NCAA vacated, Kelly has a 113-40 record. Coach Kelly guided the Fighting Irish to the BCS title game in 2012 and College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020.

In 24 hours, the agreement will be finalized, making Brian Kelly LSU’s new head coach filling the shoes of former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Less than two years removed from LSU’s undefeated season, LSU announced on October 17th that Ed Orgeron will not return for the 2022 season.

Notre Dame, ranked number 6 in the latest CFP rankings, is 11-1 and is in contention to reach its third College Football Playoff in four years. With all the success the Fighting Irish gained this season, you can be sure it caught the players by surprise to find out via social media that their head coach would be leaving. Kelly sent a group text to the Notre Dame players late Monday night and apologized that they had to find out “through social media or news reports.” Kelly told the players he would share more with them during a 7 a.m. team meeting on Tuesday.

LSU are currently 6-6 after upsetting Texas A&M this past Saturday. The Tigers hasn’t had a meaningful season since Joe Burrow won the Heisman trophy and led them to win the 2018 National Championship. LSU are in despite need of relevance, hoping that Brian Kelly is the answer.

