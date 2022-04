The freshest maven on Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records roster is winning a lot of hearts with his latest tune titled ‘Nobody’. Boy Spyce artfully serenades us with his floating tenor that carries a thorn of unrequited love. Heartbreak and melancholia are the best words to describe what I felt when I heard this Nigerian Afrobeats masterpiece. The intention of the song, coupled with the music video forcibly took me to a place I wasn’t a stranger to, a few years ago.

Leave your vote 0 points Upvote Downvote

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket