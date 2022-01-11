Bottega Veneta debuts new installation at the Great Wall for Chinese Lunar Year

Photos: WWD

As reported today in Women’s Wear Daily, the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta “has pledged a donation to support the renovation and maintenance of the historic site (specifically, the Shanghai Pass known as the First Pass under Heaven).”

According to the report, it is the first time since 2007 that The Great Wall collaborated with a fashion house. Fendi was the last fashion brand to host an event. The installation comes down tomorrow (January 12), but the pictures are a marvel.

If you’ve ever seen the trendy black Bottega Venetta boots with the green sole (Tire—retailing at $1,200), you know what time it is. It’ll match your new Cassette Intrecciato leather bag from the brand’s Chinese new year capsule.

Tire
Bottega Veneta—Tire

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

