About three weeks ago, as we lived our lives in Johannesburg, South Africa, we received an email about Björk and Rosalía’s collaboration. Upon receipt, it made me excited as they are women who bend the rules and are trailblazers in their own right. Yes, check out the music video, but also if you can afford it, donate to this cause and the war between Palestine and Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT







Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

WhatsApp

More

Tumblr

Print

Facebook

Telegram

Reddit

Pinterest

Pocket